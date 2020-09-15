1/1
Carla B. Lang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
72, a resident of Ivor, Va. passed away on Sept. 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Annie Mae Dennis and Edward Brown. She was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Wakefield, VA., where she was active in the Women's Ministries. She was retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.

Carla's memories will be cherished by her husband- James Lang, 1 daughter- Samantha King (Broderick), 2 sons- Charles Peters III, James Lang Lee, 1 sister- Martha E Darden, 1 brother- Larry Dennis, her grandchildren- Charles Peters IV, and Josiah King, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Carla was predeceased by Annie Mae Dennis and Edward Brown.

A service is scheduled for Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Steele-Bullock Chapel at 9 am. Burial will be at Albert G Horton Jr.Veteran Cemetery immediately following the service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 14, 2020
Samantha and family I am sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Bonita McClenny
Classmate
September 14, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Bonita McClenny
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved