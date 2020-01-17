|
Carla Faye Morris, 67, passed away January 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. Morris and Pearl Morris.
Survivors include her son, James Morris; a daughter, Cheryl Morris; a brother, Michael Morris, as well as several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Carla's caregivers, Meshada Stroman and Eula Myer for many years of love and service.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020