Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Carla Faye Morris Obituary
Carla Faye Morris, 67, passed away January 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Born in Norfolk, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. Morris and Pearl Morris.

Survivors include her son, James Morris; a daughter, Cheryl Morris; a brother, Michael Morris, as well as several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to Carla's caregivers, Meshada Stroman and Eula Myer for many years of love and service.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 17, 2020
