Carleen Bradley Clark, 88, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born in Bedford Co., VA on Dec. 9, 1931 to the late Fuller and Erma Bradley. She was a member of Hyde Park Freewill Baptist Church. At the age of 80, she retired from being a cashier at Farm Fresh.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Katherine Rhyder and her husband George Newby and Patsy Ann Bragg; grandchildren, Derwin Che Bragg, Michael Wayne Bragg, Denny Lou Alter, and Wendy Lee Boyd; and siblings, Phyllis Bradley, Garland Bradley, Billy Ray Bradley, Gay Dennis, and Dinia Payne. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney Lee Blankenship; second husband, Joe C. Clark; sons, David Lee Blankenship and Charles Edward Blankenship; grandson, Kevin Lee Bragg; and siblings, Shirley Harper, Betty Massie, and Richard Bradley.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care and Tara McGuire for their exceptional love and care of their mother.
She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park with a private family service due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 27, 2020