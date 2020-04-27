The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Carleen Bradley Clark


1931 - 2020
Carleen Bradley Clark Obituary
Carleen Bradley Clark, 88, passed away on April 24, 2020. She was born in Bedford Co., VA on Dec. 9, 1931 to the late Fuller and Erma Bradley. She was a member of Hyde Park Freewill Baptist Church. At the age of 80, she retired from being a cashier at Farm Fresh.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Katherine Rhyder and her husband George Newby and Patsy Ann Bragg; grandchildren, Derwin Che Bragg, Michael Wayne Bragg, Denny Lou Alter, and Wendy Lee Boyd; and siblings, Phyllis Bradley, Garland Bradley, Billy Ray Bradley, Gay Dennis, and Dinia Payne. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney Lee Blankenship; second husband, Joe C. Clark; sons, David Lee Blankenship and Charles Edward Blankenship; grandson, Kevin Lee Bragg; and siblings, Shirley Harper, Betty Massie, and Richard Bradley.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care and Tara McGuire for their exceptional love and care of their mother.

She will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park with a private family service due to current restrictions. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please share your condolences with the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 27, 2020
