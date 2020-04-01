|
God called another beautiful angel home. Carlene Faye Ambrose Hudgins of Norfolk, VA, joined the love of her life in heaven on March 27, 2020.
She was born on March 16, 1938, in Norfolk, VA. Carlene was married to her husband, Joe, for 64 years when he passed on December 27, 2017. She was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a trusted friend to many.
She was a hairdresser for Taylor Burgess Hair Salon for many years and worked for Versprille's Hair Design before retirement. After retiring she and her husband/best friend enjoyed taking cruises, traveling around the country, and spending time with their family and friends.
Left to cherish her memory are her Children, Debbie Goodwin, Joseph Hudgins, Jr. and wife Candy, Joann O'Brien, and Cathy Hudgins and fiancÃ© Greg; Grandchildren, Tonya, Kevin, Kyle, Brittany, Landon, Shawn, Ryan, and Chase; Great-grandchildren, Haley, Wiley, Wyatt, Garrett, Christian, Trinity, Kali, Bella, Jonah, Summer, CJ, Brayden, and Faith; Sisters, Regina Moe and husband Ben, Leslie Decker and husband Bruce, Pam Niedermair and husband Michael; Brothers, Danny Ambrose and wife Lydia, and Buzzy Kemp and wife Terry; and Brother-in-law, James Hudgins and wife Charlotte.
Her memory will last in our hearts and minds forever. We will have a Celebration of Life when all her family and friends are able to gather, we will put that information out when things are more certain. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 1, 2020