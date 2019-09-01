|
Dr. Carlesta Elliott Saunders Henderson Spearman, peacefully went to be with the Lord during her sleep on the morning of August 14 2019 at her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Attending were her devoted daughter, son, and daughter-in-law, Arianne King Comer, Dr. Ralph B. Saunders, II, and Rebecca Bowman Saunders. Born on March 8, 1925, in the Huntersville section of Norfolk, Virginia on Goochland Street to Mr. and Mrs Ruth (Hodges) and Charles Elliott of Shiloh Baptist Church. Carlesta was a 1941 graduate Booker T. Washington High School. She graduated from the Music Department at Howard University in 1950, earned a 1959 masters and 1972 doctorate from Columbia University's Teacher College, New York City in Music Education. After a 25 year tenure in the Norfolk City Public Schools, Dr. Spearman retired as a full professor of Music Education at University of New Hampshire's Keene State College in 1993.
Dr. Spearman traveled the world as a teaching methods Researcher and Classically trained soprano vocalist. A founder of the National Association of Black Music Educators (NASPAM) wing of the NEA, she served as it's President for a time. Upon retirement in Nashua, New Hampshire she taught Voice for over a decade.
Returning to her Virginia Beach hometown in 2006 with her colleague and husband, Dr Rawn W. Spearman, Sr.(deceased 2009), she rejoined her Grace Episcopal Church and L& J Gardens communities. Formerly active in Rho Epsilon Omega chapter of the Wellesley, Ma, she became a active lifetime member of Hampton Road's Iota Omega Chapter of beloved AKA, being honored as a Diamond Soror , there, in the spring of 2018. She enjoyed a truly wonderful and academic service-filled life, ending after a home hospice stint. She is survived by her two children, bonus son, 6 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and one cousin, Ms. Diane Williams Reynolds of Washington, DC.
Services will be held at Grace Episcopal Church of Norfolk, Virginia on Sept. 5th, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Family Hour(her Wake), Sept. 4th, at Hale Funeral Home of Norfolk, Va. 6-8 pm. Please go to www.halefuneralhome.com, click her Photo for comments, and media presentations celebrating her life.
