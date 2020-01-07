The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Westhaven Baptist Church
Carleton Dewey English Obituary
Carleton English, 93, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2020. He was a Naval Veteran of WWll, and very involved in numerous Masonic orders. Carleton was one of 9 children.

Carleton is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce Ann English; son, David English and his wife, Pam; grandchildren, Alec Carleton English and Krystine Nicole Smith and husband Chris Collins; sister, Betty Donlan and her husband, Ken.

A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 11 am Thursday at Westhaven Baptist Church with interment to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7Pm Wednesday in Loving Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020
