Carleton English, 93, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 5, 2020. He was a Naval Veteran of WWll, and very involved in numerous Masonic orders. Carleton was one of 9 children.
Carleton is survived by his wife of 72 years, Joyce Ann English; son, David English and his wife, Pam; grandchildren, Alec Carleton English and Krystine Nicole Smith and husband Chris Collins; sister, Betty Donlan and her husband, Ken.
A funeral service with Masonic Rites will be held at 11 am Thursday at Westhaven Baptist Church with interment to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7Pm Wednesday in Loving Funeral Home and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 7, 2020