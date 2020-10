Adm. Carlisle A. H. Trost, the 23rd Chief of Naval Operations, died Sept. 29 in Annapolis, Md.Carl was born April 24, 1930, in Valmeyer, Ill., to Elmer H. and Luella (Hoffmann) Trost.He attended high school in Dupo, Ill., and Washington University in St. Louis for one year before accepting an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy to the class of 1953. It was a decision that changed the trajectory of Carl's life more profoundly than he could have imagined. He excelled academically and graduated first in his class, but, perhaps moreimportantly, he met the love of his life. While serving as Brigade Commander, Carl fell in lovewith Pauline Louise Haley of Cottage City, Md. They married in May 1954. Together, Carl andPauline embraced the many challenges of military and family life, raising four children andbuilding lifelong friendships as they traveled around the world for Carl's flourishing naval career.Of course, Carl never lost his love of learning: he continued his studies in Germany at theUniversity of Freiburg in the first class of Olmsted Scholars and once again graduated first in hisclass at both the Naval Submarine School and the Advanced Naval Nuclear Power Course.In his 37 years of commissioned service, Carl served as Commanding Officer of the submarineUSS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635 Blue), Commander Submarine Group Five, Deputy Commanderof the United States Pacific Fleet, Commander of the Seventh Fleet, and Commander-in-Chiefof the United States Atlantic Fleet/Deputy Commander of the United States Atlantic Command.In 1986 he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to serve as the 23rd Chief of NavalOperations, a position he held from 1986 until his retirement from the Navy in 1990. To date, heis the only Chief of Naval Operations who also graduated first in his class from the NavalAcademy.Carl remained involved in the Navy community following his retirement in 1990. In 2002, Carlwas named as a Distinguished Graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He served asChairman of the USNA Alumni Association and was an active member of the USNA Foundation,Naval Institute, USN Submarine League, Military Order of the Carabao and several others.Outside of the Navy, Carl was Chairman of the Olmsted Foundation, a member of the NationalEagle Scout Association, and on the boards of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, LL&E andGPU, among others.In the early 1990s, Carl helped Pauline bring to life her vision of helping the families of injuredand ill service members. The Fisher House Foundation was established after a conversationwith their friends Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, and over the past thirty years, it has providedmore than 400,000 families with a "home away from home" near medical centers while theirloved ones heal.Ca rl often said that he wished to be remembered as a good naval officer and, more importantly,as a loving husband, father and friend. He was devoted to his family and was happiest spendingtime with his children and grandchildren at his Sandbridge, Va., beach house (when he wasn'tusing the house to party with the class of ‘53!). Carl impressed his family with his dedication tothe daily crossword and his perfect memory, often recalling meetings with foreign dignitariesdown to the exact names, dates, and even times. When asked about his successes, Carl said, "Irealized when I was young that I could remember things I was interested in, and fortunately Iwas interested in a lot of things."Carl is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline, and his sister, Mardelle Lou. He issurvived by his four children, Carl Michael, Laura Lee Carrico (John), Steve (Gail), and Kathleen, along with sixgrandchildren, Scott Carrico, Megan Carrico Sugrue (Alexander), William Trost (Michelle), Justin Carrico(Arielle), Haley Trost, and Alexa Trost.Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 26, 2021, at the Naval Academy Chapel.In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Fisher HouseFoundation