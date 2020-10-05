1/1
Carlisle Albert Herman Trost
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlisle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adm. Carlisle A. H. Trost, the 23rd Chief of Naval Operations, died Sept. 29 in Annapolis, Md.

Carl was born April 24, 1930, in Valmeyer, Ill., to Elmer H. and Luella (Hoffmann) Trost.

He attended high school in Dupo, Ill., and Washington University in St. Louis for one year before accepting an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy to the class of 1953. It was a decision that changed the trajectory of Carl's life more profoundly than he could have imagined. He excelled academically and graduated first in his class, but, perhaps more

importantly, he met the love of his life. While serving as Brigade Commander, Carl fell in love

with Pauline Louise Haley of Cottage City, Md. They married in May 1954. Together, Carl and

Pauline embraced the many challenges of military and family life, raising four children and

building lifelong friendships as they traveled around the world for Carl's flourishing naval career.

Of course, Carl never lost his love of learning: he continued his studies in Germany at the

University of Freiburg in the first class of Olmsted Scholars and once again graduated first in his

class at both the Naval Submarine School and the Advanced Naval Nuclear Power Course.

In his 37 years of commissioned service, Carl served as Commanding Officer of the submarine

USS Sam Rayburn (SSBN 635 Blue), Commander Submarine Group Five, Deputy Commander

of the United States Pacific Fleet, Commander of the Seventh Fleet, and Commander-in-Chief

of the United States Atlantic Fleet/Deputy Commander of the United States Atlantic Command.

In 1986 he was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to serve as the 23rd Chief of Naval

Operations, a position he held from 1986 until his retirement from the Navy in 1990. To date, he

is the only Chief of Naval Operations who also graduated first in his class from the Naval

Academy.

Carl remained involved in the Navy community following his retirement in 1990. In 2002, Carl

was named as a Distinguished Graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He served as

Chairman of the USNA Alumni Association and was an active member of the USNA Foundation,

Naval Institute, USN Submarine League, Military Order of the Carabao and several others.

Outside of the Navy, Carl was Chairman of the Olmsted Foundation, a member of the National

Eagle Scout Association, and on the boards of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, LL&E and

GPU, among others.

In the early 1990s, Carl helped Pauline bring to life her vision of helping the families of injured

and ill service members. The Fisher House Foundation was established after a conversation

with their friends Zachary and Elizabeth Fisher, and over the past thirty years, it has provided

more than 400,000 families with a "home away from home" near medical centers while their

loved ones heal.Carl often said that he wished to be remembered as a good naval officer and, more importantly,as a loving husband, father and friend. He was devoted to his family and was happiest spending

time with his children and grandchildren at his Sandbridge, Va., beach house (when he wasn't

using the house to party with the class of â€˜53!). Carl impressed his family with his dedication to

the daily crossword and his perfect memory, often recalling meetings with foreign dignitaries

down to the exact names, dates, and even times. When asked about his successes, Carl said, "I

realized when I was young that I could remember things I was interested in, and fortunately I

was interested in a lot of things."

Carl is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline, and his sister, Mardelle Lou. He is

survived by his four children, Carl Michael, Laura Lee Carrico (John), Steve (Gail), and Kathleen, along with six

grandchildren, Scott Carrico, Megan Carrico Sugrue (Alexander), William Trost (Michelle), Justin Carrico

(Arielle), Haley Trost, and Alexa Trost.

Burial will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. April 26, 2021, at the Naval Academy Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the Fisher House

Foundation

.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
26
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Naval Academy Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved