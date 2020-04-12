|
|
Carlos Henry Fletcher passed away on April 5, 2020, at the age of 82 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was known as a gentle, charming, tall, well-dressed and funny man. He had many lifelong friendships (particularly special were Sandy and Teddy Baldacci and Chris and Joe Segatti). Carlos, or Fletch, as many called him, retired from Norfolk Southern Corporation in 2000 with 44 years of service in the railroad industry spanning Bluefield, West Virginia, Roanoke and Norfolk, Virginia. He received his B.S. and M.S. degrees at night while working full-time. Carlos pursued many interests which he shared with his family and friends. He was an avid fan of UVA basketball and football. He loved his poker group comprised of retired and active attorneys from Norfolk Southern. He also gave back to his community through volunteering and serving on numerous boards, including Volunteer Hampton Roads, the Presbyterian Home in Zuni and his service as an elder at Bayside Presbyterian Church for decades.
Carlos was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Fletcher and America Fletcher, and his three brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judy; his amazing daughter, Katie Fletcher; two awesome grandsons, Fletcher Creech and Grayson Creech; a sister, Mary Fletcher; a sister-in-law, Barbara Swan; a dear nephew and niece, John Noren and Jennifer Noren, who have been wonderful; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly.
Our family is thankful for having Carlos in our lives and for the example he set. We are also thankful for our village of supporters. Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Robert Dowdy, Carlos's doctor for decades.
A special thank you extends to the Therapy Network, Dr. Edward Walko, Lauren, Rona and Jason, who all worked with Carlos and enabled him to travel abroad until 2017. Also, to the IC Duncan Homecare, where Carlos resided since November 2018, and where he received outstanding care thanks to Suzette, Veronica, Trisha, and especially Gwen, whom he loved very much. He also had wonderful care from Generations and Kindred Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters or the Southeastern Virginia Chapter - . There will be a celebration of his life at a future date. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020