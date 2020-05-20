Carlton C. Lawrence, Jr., 101, passed away on May 16, 2020. Carlton was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and great great grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was a long time dedicated member of London Bridge Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving his country in World War II and retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, June T. Lawrence. He is survived by his four children, Gary Lawrence and his wife Bobbi of Eastville, VA, Linda Jarman and her husband, Bobby of Virginia Beach, Richard Lawrence and his wife Carole of Virginia Beach, and Sammy Lawrence and his wife Linda of Richmond, VA, eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and thirteen great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 1:00 PM, May 23rd, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. A private family burial will follow. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 75 years, June T. Lawrence. He is survived by his four children, Gary Lawrence and his wife Bobbi of Eastville, VA, Linda Jarman and her husband, Bobby of Virginia Beach, Richard Lawrence and his wife Carole of Virginia Beach, and Sammy Lawrence and his wife Linda of Richmond, VA, eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and thirteen great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 1:00 PM, May 23rd, 2020 at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Laskin Road Chapel. A private family burial will follow. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.