Carlton E. Joyner, Sr., "Snap," 72, of the 6500 block of Glenoak Dr. Norfolk, VA passed away on February 14, 2019. He was born to the late Inez Sessoms Joyner and Earnest Lee Joyner, Sr. on December 12, 1946 in Norfolk, VA. He was also predeceased by his brother, Ernest Lee Joyner, Jr. and his wife, Edna Mae Joyner. Carlton was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High and attended Norfolk State University for 3 years. He was an Independent Sales Representative for Flowers Bakery. Carlton is survived by his daughter, Yolanda N. Brown (Seth); son, Carlton E. Joyner, Jr. (CJ); sister, Roberta Cooper; brother, Dennis Sessoms Joyner (Doreatha); significant other of 17 years, Sharon Barber; nieces, Robin Joyner and Deria England; nephews, Earnest III (Lisa), Michael Burnes, Monroe Burnes; great niece, Monae Burnes and a host of great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 2350, Elder James Griffin, Officiating. A viewing will be held, 4pm-8pm, Friday, February 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 21, 2019