Franklin, VA â€" Carlton L. â€œJerryâ€ Cutchin, Jr., 83, passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Southampton Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late Carlton and Margruette Leathers Cutchin. He was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School and a member of the Virginia Tech class of 1957. Jerry was the owner/operator of Farmers Produce/Ace Hardware in Franklin, and member of Franklin Baptist Church. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 17, and a Former Scout Master of the Franklin Explorer Post. Jerry was a former member of the Franklin Lions Club and Franklin Jaycees, and a former Virginia National Guardsman. He was a former Board of Directors Member of Southampton County Bank, and a member of Franklin Masonic Lodge #151 AF & AM for over 60 years.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Brenner Cutchin; his son, Carlton L. Cutchin, III (Jackie) of Franklin, daughter, Margaret Cutchin Horton (Jeff) of Milford, grandchildren Carlee Cutchin of Lexington, Ky, and Ann Manning Cutchin of Richmond.A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Franklin Baptist Church with Rev., Dr. Charles Qualls, and Rev. Steve Gibson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Franklin Baptist Church. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Jerryâ€™s nurses for their wonderful round the clock care. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 28, 2019