Carlton Lee Pallett "Doc" passed from this life on Saturday November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara E. Pallett, father, Charlie L. Pallett, sister Laverne Ives, brothers John Cowhig, Dennis Cowhig and Tommy Pallett. Doc is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 20 years, Robin Pallett, children, Carlee Pallett, Ashley Hall Wells(Brittney), Jeremy Share (Sarah) and Jessi Share; granddaughter, Savannah, and numerous nieces and nephews. Doc loved his family. He was a very independent man that enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and he enjoyed any time at the beach, shooting pool, playing poker and always making the occasional football game wager in good fun with friends. There will be a memorial service held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Healing Waters Worship Center in Carrollton beginning at 6PM with a time of visitation prior to the service at 5PM at the church. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com