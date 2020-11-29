1/1
Carlton Lee Pallett
1964 - 2020
Carlton Lee Pallett "Doc" passed from this life on Saturday November 22, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara E. Pallett, father, Charlie L. Pallett, sister Laverne Ives, brothers John Cowhig, Dennis Cowhig and Tommy Pallett. Doc is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 20 years, Robin Pallett, children, Carlee Pallett, Ashley Hall Wells(Brittney), Jeremy Share (Sarah) and Jessi Share; granddaughter, Savannah, and numerous nieces and nephews. Doc loved his family. He was a very independent man that enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and he enjoyed any time at the beach, shooting pool, playing poker and always making the occasional football game wager in good fun with friends. There will be a memorial service held on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Healing Waters Worship Center in Carrollton beginning at 6PM with a time of visitation prior to the service at 5PM at the church. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 PM
Healing Waters Worship Center
NOV
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Healing Waters Worship Center
Funeral services provided by
Little's Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Smithfield
1515 S. Church Street
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-2396
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
November 26, 2020
Robin and family,
So sorry to hear about Doc. Each of you will be in our hearts and prayers. Wishing you all strength and peace during this difficult time.
Love,
Jim & Pam Buford
Pamella Buford
Family
November 25, 2020
Robin, I am so sorry to hear about Doc. You are in my thoughts and prayers. You have been a wonderful wife with your care and understanding. May God be with you and your family during this emotional time.
Jacqueline Smith
Friend
November 25, 2020
Robin, praying for you and your family. Sending lots of love your way. Remember I’m just a phone call away.
Beverly Nichols
Friend
November 25, 2020
Our hearts go out to the family. This is a hard time, but God will give you strength. You are all in our thoughts and prayers❣
Grace and Rick Thomas
Friend
November 25, 2020
Robin, I am deeply sorry for your loss. May the peace of God give comfort as only He can do. God bless you and your family during this difficult time.
David Heuermann
Friend
November 25, 2020
Robin and Carley we are so sorry for your loss. We love you both and will be praying. God Bless you and your family .
Charlie and Mary Lyons
Friend
