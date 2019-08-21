|
W. Carlyle Savelle, II, 74, went home to heaven on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Virginia Beach after a long illness. Carlyle was born on February 27, 1945 in Charlotte, NC to the late Walter Carlyle Savelle and Margaret Miller Savelle. Immediately after graduating from Churchland High School, he enlisted into the US Air Force. After his discharge, he continued his education and received an Associateâ€™s degree from TCC. He spent more than 30 years as a civil servant working his way from a forklift operator up to a GS 13 systems analyst. After his retirement, he continued to show his heart of service by becoming a community service officer for the City of Virginia Beach Police Department for 9 years.
As Carlyleâ€™s life would bear out, he was a dedicated husband, father and servant of Christ. He had a passion for his family and serving the Lord at Suburban Christian Church and beyond. Carlyle was also a member of and past Chaplain and Commander of American Legion Post 310. He was also a member of the Washington-Lafayette Masonic Lodge. Big C will be remembered for being a selfless man, sometimes helping others without even being asked and never wanting anything in return. His legacy of dedication to his family and his love of helping others will be missed. His love of people, peanuts and planes will always be remembered with smiles.
Carlyle is cherished in memory by his loving wife of 47 years, Bonnie Moseley Savelle; his children Beth Savelle Voorhees, and her husband John Voorhees, Paul Savelle and Wendy Savelle; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Carly, Luke and Nathan Voorhees, and Hannah, Michael and Chloe Savelle; his sister Barbara S. Desler and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. The family would like to express their heart-felt love and appreciation to all the staff at Sheilaâ€™s Place for all their care of Carlyle in his last months of his life.
A visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home Kempsville. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11am, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Suburban Christian Church in Virginia Beach. A graveside service will immediately follow the funeral service at Colonial Grove Memorial Park. In his spirit of service, the family encourages donations be made to CHKD or Union Mission in lieu of flowers. Online condolences and memories would be appreciated by the family and can be made at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019