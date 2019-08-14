The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Catholic Church of Saint Mark
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmelita Morales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmelita Amio Morales


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmelita Amio Morales Obituary
Carmelita Amio Morales, 61, of Virginia Beach, VA, joined our Creator on August 12, 2019. She left peacefully and surrounded by family.

She was born in the Philippines on April 23, 1958, to parents, Agapito Amio and Marcelina Tolentino. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Laureana Coronel. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Amador â€œJhunâ€ Morales; daughter, Kayla Morales; and siblings and their spouses, Agnes Lapid, Ester David, Lolita Manago, Celestino Amio, Consuelo Dizon, Ludivina Valencia, and Marlene Schlossberg; as well as her nieces, nephews, and friends.

Carmelita worked at Lillian Vernon for 23 years.

Carmelita was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a devoted and faithful servant of God. She will be missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

Viewing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Wake service at 7 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, at 1485 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmelita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
Download Now