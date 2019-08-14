|
Carmelita Amio Morales, 61, of Virginia Beach, VA, joined our Creator on August 12, 2019. She left peacefully and surrounded by family.
She was born in the Philippines on April 23, 1958, to parents, Agapito Amio and Marcelina Tolentino. She was predeceased by her parents and sister, Laureana Coronel. Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Amador â€œJhunâ€ Morales; daughter, Kayla Morales; and siblings and their spouses, Agnes Lapid, Ester David, Lolita Manago, Celestino Amio, Consuelo Dizon, Ludivina Valencia, and Marlene Schlossberg; as well as her nieces, nephews, and friends.
Carmelita worked at Lillian Vernon for 23 years.
Carmelita was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She was a devoted and faithful servant of God. She will be missed and will remain in our hearts forever.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. with a Wake service at 7 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, at 1485 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach, VA. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at the Catholic Church of Saint Mark. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019