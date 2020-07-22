I am sorry to hear of your loss. I know how heartbreaking it is to lose a close loved one. Mam, Carmelita was a co-worker with my mother at the Lake Taylor City Hospital in Norfolk. I am sure she was a diligent and hard-working Filipino. I myself have never met Carmelita but she will be missed.

May you receive our empathy and solace in this time of and may a God Jehovah bless you and keep you in this time of sorrow and depression. May Carmelita Rest in Peace in Jesus’ name we pray Amen.

Mark and Amelia Q Paleracio.

Coworker