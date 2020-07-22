Carmelita Reyes Bulosan, 75, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born in Sabang, Dasmarinas, Cavite, Philippines on January 2, 1945. She graduated from Imus Institute High School and continued to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Education from National Teachers College in the Philippines and also earned an Associate's Degree in Nursing from General Nursing Council for England and Wales at London.
Carmelita was married to Willy Andres Bulosan on October 4, 1983; they were married for 36 years. She worked as an elementary teacher for over 5 years in the Philippines. She enjoyed singing and playing the bandurria. She then worked as a care partner at Lake Taylor Hospital for over 10 years, DePaul Hospital as a RN for over 20 years, and Heritage Hall Nursing Home for over 10 years.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Willy Andres Bulosan; children, Melanie (Jeremy), Willy, and Carel (Charleston); brothers and sisters, Jesse (Demeng), Leticia (Rueben), Joseph (Jenny), Melenciana (Larry), Lilia, Priscila (Enrique), and Constancio (Lisa); 8 grandchildren, Joel, Carrissa, Caleb, Christyan, John Kaycee, Olivia, Cayden, and Chandler; great-grand child, Avilene; as well as many nephews and nieces in VA, CA, GA, Canada, and the Philippines.
Predeceased by her parents, Constancio and Librada, and brother, Benjamin.
A service to celebrate her life will be held July 25, 2020 at 4pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake conducted by Pastor Laureles. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
where you may view the service if unable to attend and leave a memory and note to the family.