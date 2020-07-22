1/1
Carmelita Reyes Bulosan
1945 - 2020
Carmelita Reyes Bulosan, 75, of Virginia Beach passed away on July 18, 2020. She was born in Sabang, Dasmarinas, Cavite, Philippines on January 2, 1945. She graduated from Imus Institute High School and continued to receive a Bachelor's Degree in Education from National Teachers College in the Philippines and also earned an Associate's Degree in Nursing from General Nursing Council for England and Wales at London.

Carmelita was married to Willy Andres Bulosan on October 4, 1983; they were married for 36 years. She worked as an elementary teacher for over 5 years in the Philippines. She enjoyed singing and playing the bandurria. She then worked as a care partner at Lake Taylor Hospital for over 10 years, DePaul Hospital as a RN for over 20 years, and Heritage Hall Nursing Home for over 10 years.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Willy Andres Bulosan; children, Melanie (Jeremy), Willy, and Carel (Charleston); brothers and sisters, Jesse (Demeng), Leticia (Rueben), Joseph (Jenny), Melenciana (Larry), Lilia, Priscila (Enrique), and Constancio (Lisa); 8 grandchildren, Joel, Carrissa, Caleb, Christyan, John Kaycee, Olivia, Cayden, and Chandler; great-grand child, Avilene; as well as many nephews and nieces in VA, CA, GA, Canada, and the Philippines.

Predeceased by her parents, Constancio and Librada, and brother, Benjamin.

A service to celebrate her life will be held July 25, 2020 at 4pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake conducted by Pastor Laureles. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5-7pm. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend and leave a memory and note to the family.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
04:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
July 22, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. I know how heartbreaking it is to lose a close loved one. Mam, Carmelita was a co-worker with my mother at the Lake Taylor City Hospital in Norfolk. I am sure she was a diligent and hard-working Filipino. I myself have never met Carmelita but she will be missed.
May you receive our empathy and solace in this time of and may a God Jehovah bless you and keep you in this time of sorrow and depression. May Carmelita Rest in Peace in Jesus’ name we pray Amen.
Mark and Amelia Q Paleracio.
Mark and Amy Paleracio
Coworker
