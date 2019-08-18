The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Family Choice Funerals & Cremations
5401 Indian River Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 366-9260
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Church Of The Holy Family
1279 N Great Neck Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
More Obituaries for Carmella Suprise
Carmella A. Suprise


1932 - 2019
Carmella A. Suprise Obituary
Carmella Antonia Nazzaro Suprise, age 87, of Norfolk, VA passed away surrounded by her family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born to the late Giusseppe Nazzaro and Lucia Ferullo in Chuisano San Domenico, Italy on January 12, 1932, she is preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Suprise.

Known throughout her life by her nickname Lena, she moved to the United States when she was 26 to raise a family. She loved to dance, cook and listen to music especially Elvis Presley and Italian folk music. She was well travelled and loved being surrounded by her family for cookouts or Italian dinners.

She is survived by her daughter Lena Ingram, son Richard Torlone, son Anthony Torlone and son John Pritchard as well as her 13 grandchildren - Danielle, Ronald, Tara, Richard, Kaitlyn, Evan, Zachary, Emily, Ava, Braiden, Liam, Mason and Abigail.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday August 23rd, 2019 at Church Of The Holy Family. 1279 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23454. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 18, 2019
