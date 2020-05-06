Mrs. Carmella Bobbitt of Norfolk, VA, wife of the late Horace Bobbitt, Jr. departed this life peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the age of 93. Mrs. Bobbitt, a longtime resident of Chesterfield Heights was residing with family in Upper Marlboro, Maryland at the time of her passing. She is survived by two daughters, Glenda B. Porter and Diann B. James, and two granddaughters Lisa Brown and Keanna Porter of Maryland.
A viewing will be held from 2 - 8:00 p.m. at Hale Funeral Home on Thursday, May 7th. On Friday, May 8th, there will be a live streaming of her home going graveside service at 10:00 a.m at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Chesapeake, VA. The Rev. Bruce Wooten pastor of her beloved St. Paul CME church where she was a member for 70 years will be presiding. A memorial service is planned for a future date. www.halefuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 6, 2020.