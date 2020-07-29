Carmen DeSei, 71, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.He honorably served his country in the United States Navy for 23 years, retired as a Chief Petty Officer, and was a proud veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the FIL-AM Veterans and the treasurer of the United Fellowships Association. After retiring, he worked as a Manager for Rite-Aid, and he dedicated his time as a volunteer at the Phillipine Cultural Center of VA for 12 years.Carmen is survived by his wife of 50 years, Aurora DeSei; his three children Carol, Carl, and Cynthia; and he was a proud grandfather to Tiara, Jacob, Megan, and Gia. He is also survived by his two brothers, Dominic and Anthony. He was preceded in death by his parents Armen and Constance DeSei, and his sister Maryann DeSei, of Rosetta, PA .In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to be made in his honor to the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia or FIL-AM Veterans Association. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later date. To check for updates and offer condolences to the family, please visit: