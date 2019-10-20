|
|
Carmen Infantino, 91, passed away Oct.16, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother, Susie Toro, father, Jim Infantino, brother Joe Toro, stepfather, Carmine Toro, and nephew, Rusty Gatewood. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Gwen, his stepson Dickie Bragg, wife Laura, and their three children Tommy, Sarah, and Connor. He is also survived by sisters, Leona Tisdale and Anna Kay, their children and grandchildren. Carmen graduated from Granby HS in 1947 where he participated in baseball and basketball being part of teams that won State Championships and the Duke Invitational National Basketball Tournament. He was drafted by the U.S. Army and spent 2 years in Korea. His memories of Porkchop Hill followed him his entire life. Carmen was awarded the Combat Infantryman Badge for duty under fire as a member of the United States Armed Forces while engaged in Active Ground Combat. Upon return, he attended UTenn where he was a member of the SAE fraternity. He was employed by W. D. Sams & Son for over 40 years and was involved in the building of The Belvedere Hotel. He was the past president of the Chesapeake Athletic Club and volunteered in numerous activities including coaching football for VB Rec. Dept., feeding the poor, and making pancakes for hungry churchgoers. His contagious smile always opened doors for him. In his retirement years he occupied the first counter chair at the Belvedere Coffee Shop as "official greeter." Carmen was a loving, compassionate man who never met a stranger. His favorite loves were family, friends, baseball, and golf. Visitation will be Thursday night, Oct. 24, from 5-7pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Home on Laskin Rd. in Virginia Beach. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 at 2pm at First Presbyterian Church on Atlantic Ave. at 36th Street in Virginia Beach. Remembrances can be made to the CAC, the VB Rescue Squad, or a . online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019