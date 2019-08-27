The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carmen Olah
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmen Marie Olah


1972 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmen Marie Olah Obituary
In loving memory of Carmen Marie Olah. The Lord has called his sweet daughter home, Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born September 25, 1972 in Kansas, she was the daughter of Victoria Garden and Riki Brooks. She is also survived by her husband, Mark Olah; children, Lacy Jones, Justin Olah, and Nicole Olah, as well as many grandchildren.

We know that Carmen is at peace with the Lord, until we meet again. We love and miss you.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now