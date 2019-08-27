|
In loving memory of Carmen Marie Olah. The Lord has called his sweet daughter home, Sunday, August 25, 2019. Born September 25, 1972 in Kansas, she was the daughter of Victoria Garden and Riki Brooks. She is also survived by her husband, Mark Olah; children, Lacy Jones, Justin Olah, and Nicole Olah, as well as many grandchildren.
We know that Carmen is at peace with the Lord, until we meet again. We love and miss you.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 27, 2019