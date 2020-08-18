Carol Ann Taylor, 76, passed away on August 16, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA. following a short illness. Born in Buffalo, NY to the late John Francis Reilly and Helen Striker Reilly, she attended Kensington High School and graduated from D'Youville College.
Carol retired after 37 years as a computer systems analyst with the Department of Defense and the National Alliance Treaty Organization (NATO). She was passionate about the preservation of all God's creatures including the rescue of lions, tigers, domestic cats and dogs. She especially loved her precious furry cats and spoiled them unapologetically. Her love of the Chesopeian Colony community was evident as she held offices in the Civic League and Garden Club for many years. She joined the Butterfly Society of Virginia with a determination to help preserve the species including the creation of a registered backyard monarch waystation. Sharing her caterpillar and butterfly knowledge, she encouraged others to enjoy the wonder and beauty of nature. Living on the Lynnhaven River for many years, Carol enjoyed boating, waterskiing and swimming. She loved creativity, music and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 40 years B J Taylor, Jr.; one brother John Reilly and his wife Jean of Orchard Park, NY and one sister, Holly Walsh and her husband Patrick of Buffalo, NY; sisters-in-law Jane Martin and wife Jane Keough of Collierville, TN; Carol Karr and husband Joe of Oxford MS; Cindy Hampton and husband Tyler of Olive Branch, MS, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of dear friends.
The family would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Manor and Intrepid Hospice for their excellent care.
A private service for family will be held at the Princess Anne Memorial Park Mausoleum. Memorial contributions in Carol's memory may be made to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, 239 Turpentine Creek Ln., Eureka Springs, AR 72632, or an animal rescue charity of your choice
