Carol Ann Margaret Craig
1941 - 2020
Carol Ann Margaret Craig of Virginia Beach passed away at home on November 27, 2020. Carol was born on December 24, 1941 to George and Margaret "Pat" Langston in Saint Lambert, Quebec. It was here that she met her husband of 52 years, Norman L. Craig. Carol studied Nursing at the Royal Victoria Hospital of Montreal where she cultivated her love of caring for others. Today and always we give thanks for Carol.

Carol moved with her husband Norm to the United States where she was a supportive Navy wife and was active in her community. She had a passion for art and gave generously of her time and knowledge as a Master Docent at the Chrysler Museum of Art in Norfolk, Virginia. Carol was also an active member in a Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) circle. Friends and family remember Carol's thoughtfulness and graciousness as she always made the time to reach out to others.

Carol's memory will live on through her husband Norm, sons Chris and Jeff, her daughters-in-law Allison and Jacki, her beloved grandchildren Noah, Leah, Brennan, Holden, and Finley, her siblings Penny and Jim, her nieces, nephews, and the many who saw her as a friend, a second mother or aunt along the way. She will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held in the summer in North Hero, Vermont when we can gather safely to celebrate Carol's life. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Chrysler Museum of Art, CHKD, or the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition. View the full obituary and offer condolences at www.vacremationsociety.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
