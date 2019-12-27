|
Carol Ann Rawson, went home to be with the Lord on His Birthday, December 25, 2019.
Carol was predeceased by her parents, Clayton E. and Harriett R. Fountain as well as her brothers, Harold and Clayton Jr.
She is survived by her loving family, husband, William "Bill" Rawson; daughter, Lisa M. Saunders (Doug); son, Gregory A. Rawson (Candy); grandchildren Morgan West (Chris), Justin Fisher, Tristen Pendergrass, Robert Starke, Madison Rawson, Brianna Wallace and Kendall Wallace; great-grandchildren, Caleb, Madelynn and Hannah West, who made her eyes shine when she bragged on them.
Carol was born and raised in Bay Shore Long Island, NY and was proud of her NY heritage. She got to see her favorite team the NY Giants defeat the Redskins in person, the last game of the 2019 season this past Sunday. She also enjoyed her many friends in the community and playing BUNCO with the girls.
The family would like to thank Doctor Celeste Bremer and all the Angels working at Virginia Oncology, Princess Anne for their wonderful care over the years. Also, the wonderful staff at Bayside Infusion Center for all they did over the past months.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior at Smith and Williams Funeral Home, 4889 Princess Anne Rd., Virginia Beach, Virginia 23462. You may offer your condolences to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019