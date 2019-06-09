|
|
Carol Ann Robinson, 76, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Carol was born December 17, 1942 to Curtis and Alice Robinson in Newport, Rhode Island. She was a graduate of Norview High School in Norfolk, Virginia.Carol was a longtime employee with the City of Norfolk. She was a dog lover and an avid crafter.Carol was predeceased by her brother, William Robinson and her nephew, David Robinson. Carol is survived by a brother, Fred Robinson; two sisters, Nancy Loebsack and Linda Campbell; nieces and nephews, Jill Davis, Emily Klein, Levi Robinson, Alice Loebsack, Kate Farnes, Laura Campbell and John Campbell.Condolences may be left for Carolâ€™s family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 9, 2019