Carol Ann Westphal, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 15, 2020.Born in Duluth, MN, she was the daughter of the late William (Bill) Brown and Veradell Brown (Benzing). She was a retired fiscal director at SE Virginia Training Center where she served for 26 years.In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a sister, Georgeen (Ginny) Brown. Left to cherish her memory: three daughters, Karen Campbell (Penny) of Peoria, IL, Kendra Westphal of Norfolk, and Kelly Putt (Westphal) of Virginia Beach; two sisters, Judith Womach (Brown) of Indianola, WA and Kathleen Elliot (Brown) of Virginia Beach; brother, Michael Brown of Virginia Beach; and five grandchildren, Kristine Campbell and Kathryn Campbell, both of Peoria, IL, Katelyn Putt, Megan Putt, and Logan Putt, all of Virginia Beach.Services will be private at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: