Carol Cundiff Mann, 74, of Suffolk, Virginia went to be with her Lord at her home on Tuesday, September 17th, 2019. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 213 N. Main Street, Suffolk, Virginia. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. in the R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory , 509 West Washington Street, Suffolk.
Carol, daughter of the late Vera Martin and Harry Whitfield Cundiff was born July 14, 1945 in Roanoke, Virginia. Carol was retired after 30 years of teaching in the public school system. Her last teaching position was at Nansemond River High School where she taught math. Carol was passionate about teaching and loved seeing her former students in the community. She could always remember their names and specific details about each one. As a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Carol enjoyed singing in the choir. Carol also enjoyed cheering on the Virginia Cavaliers during basketball season, tending to her garden, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In her retirement years she enjoyed being a member of the American Association of University Women and the Tuesday Afternoon Book Club.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her son, Chris Mann (Elizabeth) of Charleston, South Carolina and her daughter Leslie Ristau (Kevin) of Alexandria, Virginia. She adored her four grandchildren: Mary Catherine Mann, Jasper Mann, Will Ristau and John Ristau. She was preceded in death by her sisters Peggy Roberts and Nancy Moir.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to the Children's Fund at the Episcopal Relief and Development Organization (www.episcopalrelief.org). Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 20, 2019