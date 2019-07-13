|
Carol Dene Lemon, 57, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Born in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. â€œBillâ€ and Lelia D. â€œMitziâ€Lemon. She retired as Assistant to the Director of Commerce from HUD Housing Authority and was a lifelong member of London Bridge Baptist Church.
Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Charles â€œCDâ€ Lemon. Left to cherish her memory: her uncle, Charles E. Mitchell of Ypsilanti, MI; an aunt, Patricia Bowden of Clinton, MI; and several cousins.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 13, 2019