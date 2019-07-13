The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Lemon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Dene Lemon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Dene Lemon Obituary
Carol Dene Lemon, 57, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on July 11, 2019.

Born in Oakland, CA, she was the daughter of the late Charles B. â€œBillâ€ and Lelia D. â€œMitziâ€Lemon. She retired as Assistant to the Director of Commerce from HUD Housing Authority and was a lifelong member of London Bridge Baptist Church.

Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Charles â€œCDâ€ Lemon. Left to cherish her memory: her uncle, Charles E. Mitchell of Ypsilanti, MI; an aunt, Patricia Bowden of Clinton, MI; and several cousins.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday, July 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Neck Chapel
Download Now