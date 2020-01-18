|
|
Carol Dolores Rice Pope Coffee, beloved sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, transitioned on January 16, 2020.
Carol was born in New London, CT, on October 25, 1938, to Jessie Harris Rice and Claude Cecil Rice. She was raised in Portsmouth, VA, and a graduate of Cradock High School.
Carol is predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Fredrick T. Rice and Arthur J. Pierce, Jr.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth W. Pope (Christine); and daughter, Dolores P. Watkins (Robert); grandchildren Josselin Nix and Ethan, Natalie, and Elias Pope; great-grandson Kael Nix; sister Audrey Laney (Charles); niece Deborah Hudgins (Mark); nephews Charles Laney III and Fredrick Thomas Pierce; and longtime friend James E. Warren.
In life, Carol was an unstoppable force with many interests, she loved to cook, paint, sew, garden, and travel. In 1955, the local newspaper reported Carol was one of Portsmouth's most accomplished accordionists. Her artwork was displayed at various local art exhibitions. She had several successful work careers; a milestone was to become the first female district service manager for Nissan Motor Corporation in the USA. Carol will be missed by all that knew her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Churchland House and Heartland Hospice for their support.
A funeral service will be conducted at 3:00 pm, Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Snellings Funeral Home, 1144 N. George Washington Hwy, Chesapeake, Virginia 23323. The family will receive friends the hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12:00 Noon, Monday, January 20, 2020, in Elmwood Cemetery, 847 Breckenridge Street, Henderson, NC 27536. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.snellingsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 18, 2020