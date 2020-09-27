Carol E. Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.Born on Jan. 11, 1942, in Nebraska, the daughter of the late Walter & Esther Starostka, she was the anchor of her military family, a caring mother of three and loving wife to the late Wayne Seim. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark.Left to cherish her memory: children to include her son, Price & Nancy Seim; son, Wally & Stacey Seim; daughter, Michelle & Lance Vines; grandchildren, Ashlee, Craig, Robin, Denise, Claire, Samantha, and Goldie; siblings to include her brother, Ted & Katie Starostka; sister, Peggy & Ron Pfeifer; sister, Donna Wilch; brother, Wally & Lyn Starostka; brother, Tim & Ardith Starostka; in-laws, Fred & Joanne Seim and Leslie & Steve Jones.She will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched. Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: