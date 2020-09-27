1/1
Carol E. Seim
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol E. Seim, 78, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Sept. 20, 2020.

Born on Jan. 11, 1942, in Nebraska, the daughter of the late Walter & Esther Starostka, she was the anchor of her military family, a caring mother of three and loving wife to the late Wayne Seim. She was a devout member of the Catholic Church of Saint Mark.

Left to cherish her memory: children to include her son, Price & Nancy Seim; son, Wally & Stacey Seim; daughter, Michelle & Lance Vines; grandchildren, Ashlee, Craig, Robin, Denise, Claire, Samantha, and Goldie; siblings to include her brother, Ted & Katie Starostka; sister, Peggy & Ron Pfeifer; sister, Donna Wilch; brother, Wally & Lyn Starostka; brother, Tim & Ardith Starostka; in-laws, Fred & Joanne Seim and Leslie & Steve Jones.

She will be missed by all of those whose lives she touched. Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved