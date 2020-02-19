Home

Carol Fox Davidson

Carol Fox Davidson Obituary
Carol Fox Davidson, 73, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2020 in her home. Carol, a native of Long Island, NY, was the daughter of the late Paul Fox, Sr. and Grace Nugent Fox. She was raised in Portsmouth, VA. Survivors include her husband, Royce "Butch" Davidson; daughter Kristen Fisher Cupples (Robert); 2 grandchildren LeAnne & Jerry; 2 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings: Paul Fox, Jr., Margaret Watts (Steve) and Debra Fox Cathey; and extended family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Sandbridge Community Chapel, 3041 Sandpiper Rd., Va. Beach. BWFosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
