Carol G. Watson, 82, went to be with the Lord on May 19, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Gladys J. and Ernest T. Bergquist. She was predeceased by her husband Lawrence M. Watson and a son Robert (Bobby) Watson.She is survived by her daughters, Margaret (Peggy) Davis, and Linda Glenum and husband Don; sons Michael L. Watson and wife Donna and Kurt Watson and wife Debra; 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and her brother Alan Bergquist and wife Sandra.A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Tom Schutt on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 Washington St. Suffolk, VA 23434. The burial will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 or .The family will receive friends on May 22, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
