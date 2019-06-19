Carol Grubbs Andrews



Carol Grubbs Andrews passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. Carol was born on March 19, 1937, the daughter of the late Clarence Benjamin and Dorothy White Grubbs. Everyone who knew Carol knew how much she loved Richard, her husband of 63 years, her family, her Church, and her community. She travelled extensively (often to see family members) and had a lifelong passion for music.



Carol was an active and dedicated member of Rocky Hock United Methodist Church since 1957, and she served there in many different roles through the years. She formed and led the Cherub and Junior Choirs, served as chair of the Rocky Hock Council for many years, and sang in the church choir for six decades (directing the choir for some of that time). One of her favorite roles at the church was leading the Nursery Class. Music was one of Carol's lifelong passions and she was blessed with a soloistâ€™s voice. She sang at church, around her family, and anytime she got the chance. She also sang special music at weddings, funerals and other concert events over the years.



Carol enjoyed serving her community through a number of organizations, including the Wakefield Womanâ€™s Club, Preservation Virginia, the Surry County Historical Society, and the Rocky Hock Church WSCS (later known as the LIGHTS organization).



Always a hard worker, Carol was an active and proud partner in the operations of Andrews Acres (farms), which she and Richard so carefully managed for so many decades.



Carol and Richard always enjoyed traveling and made it to all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Central America, the Caribbean, and several South American countries. They also travelled together to the United Kingdom, as well as European countries along the Rhine, Danube and Main rivers. Back in the US, Carol and her family dearly loved the James River and all the joy and entertainment it provided over the years. She and her family spent many, many hours enjoying the beach, the river, and the many friends they made there.



Above all of her accomplishments in a busy, well-lived life, Carol loved her family most of all. Her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her enormous satisfaction and joy. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard; her children, Margaret Piacentini (Gary) of Manakin Sabot, VA; Rick (Beth) of Chesterfield, MO; Ron (Elizabeth) of Williamsburg, VA; and Russ (Julie) of Cornelius, NC. One of Carolâ€™s greatest joys was loving her grandchildren, Chris (Mary Beth), Bryan (Rachel), Michael, William, Peter, Jake, Kent, Patrick and Grace, and her great-grandsons George and Benjamin, and great-granddaughter, Rollins.



The family will receive friends on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Rocky Hock United Methodist Church. A funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the church, followed by a short graveside service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund at Rocky Hock (donations should be mailed to Paul W. Rogers, Jr. at 1233 Southampton Rd., Wakefield, VA 23888). The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel, where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.



