Carol J. Scruggs, 101, widow of the late Claude P. Scruggs, passed away peacefully in her home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on April 8, 2020. She was born in 1918 to the late Azel E. and Edna Stark Torrey in the small village of St. John, Putnam County, Missouri.
Carol was a retired Civil Service legal secretary for the Atlantic Division, Naval Engineering Command, Naval Station, Norfolk, Virginia.
She was a member of the Thalia United Methodist Church, Virginia Beach, and she was a founding member of the Miles Memorial Methodist Church in Norfolk, Virginia, where she taught adult Sunday School Class. She was also a former member of the Retired Officers' Wives Society of Tidewater, where she served on the Executive Board.
Carol Scruggs enjoyed life and her friends. She also enjoyed reading the Bible, gardening, rooting shrubbery, playing bridge, sewing, reading, and cooking. Her home is surrounded by hundreds of azaleas and camellia bushes, which she rooted from cuttings.
Mrs. Scruggs is survived by her three loving daughters, Connie S. Moore (Captain Robert W. Moore, US Navy, retired), Shirley A. Battaglini, both of Virginia Beach; and Carolyn Joy Stafford (William Douglas Stafford), three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, all of Florida.
She attributed her long life to Christian living, keeping a positive attitude, and being under the care of her excellent and conscientious physician, Dr. Sue Beth Hudson, and her Nurse Practitioner, Tiffany DeCinso, both of Virginia Beach.
There will be no public viewing or memorial services as there will be a graveside service for Mrs. Scruggs when she is buried next to her husband, LCDR Claude P. Scruggs (US Navy, retired) in the Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to The Nature Conservancy, the World Wildlife Fund, or to a group of one's choice.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2020