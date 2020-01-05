|
Carol Jean McQuaid, 85, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away on January 2nd, 2020. Born in Manhattan, New York, on August 17th, 1934, Carol lived in Lake Mary, Florida for 20 years prior to Virginia, but Freehold, New Jersey was always where she considered home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McQuaid; daughter, Kim McQuaid; mother, Rita Lease; Father, Henry Lease; and her brothers Matthew and Henry Lease. Carol is survived by daughter Kelly Bruno and her husband Douglas Bruno; granddaughter Christielee Biase and her husband Dylan Biase; and her two great grandchildren Brax and Brunetta Biase. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday January 7th, 2020 at 3pm at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 621 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, Va. 23322. A graveside service is planned for Friday, January 10th, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Freehold, NJ. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020