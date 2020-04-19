|
SUFFOLK- Carol Brock-Donker, 67, passed away April 14, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, she was predeceased by her parents, Hope and Hills Brock, Jr.; and brother, Jerry Brock. Carol was a dedicated and compassionate registered nurse for over 40 years, working for Portsmouth General Hospital and Sentara Hospitals. She was a member of West Park Church of Christ in Portsmouth.
Carol is survived by her husband of 17 years, Alan R. Donker; sister, Patricia Crumpler and husband Bobby; step-sons, Ryan, Corey and Kyle Donker; and three grandchildren, Stryker, Sailor and Skylar. They would like to thank Dr. Kevin Wilson, Dr. Cross and Dr. Crandley and their staffs for the care they provided to Carol.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk, is handling arrangements. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020