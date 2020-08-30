Carol Josephine Baldwin, 76, began her new journey with the Lord after her long journey with Alzheimer's ended on Monday, August 24th, 2020. She passed peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm- 8:00 pm with a celebration of life starting at 7:00 pm, Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020, at Family Choice Funerals. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, September 8th, 2020 at Christ the King Church located at 1803 Columbia Ave, Norfolk, VA 23509. At the family's request, please don't wear black. Blue was Carol's favorite color. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com