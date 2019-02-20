Carol Joyce Akers Moore, 82, went to be with the Lord on February 18, 2019 surrounded by her daughters. She was born in Suffolk, VA the daughter of the late Lawrence and Gladys Belcher Akers. She was predeceased by her husband, Clarence Lee Moore, Jr.; and her sister, Sue Akers. Carol retired after 30 years working as a registered nurse for Obici Hospital. She was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Carol is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa Holland (Drew), Leigh Garrett (David), Lynn Moore; grandchildren, Miranda Thorne, Josh Holland, Jordan Holland (Amber), Cole Ashby, Faith Thorne, Jesse Ashby, and Dylan Garrett; great grandchildren, Layla Merriman, Aubrey Holland, Hannah Holland, Landon Fryer, and Waylon Holland; brother, Lawrence Akers; and best friend, Barbara Ashby. Services will be private. Burial will be at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Friends may join the family other times at the residence of Lisa and Drew Holland. Memorial donations may be made to the Lake Prince Woods Memory Unit. The family would like to give special thanks to the Lake Prince Memory Unit for their love and support over the years and especially, Adrea, Lenora, Maxine, Jaye, Stephanie, and our special friend, James. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary