Carol June Garcia, 91, of Emporia Avenue went home to be with her Lord on February 18, 2020 with her family by her side. She was a native of Canada born to the late George and Bessie Tweed Latimer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Valerio Bravo Garcia and siblings, Maxine Ball and Bob Latimer. June was a faithful 57 year member of Providence Friends Evangelical Church. She was a woman of family and faith, a rare jewel, she will be deeply missed.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael Garcia (Marla), Bekki Witherell Quinn (Thomas), Kathryn Roberts; grandchildren, Rett Garcia (Rebecca), Daniel Garcia (Kirsten), Benjamin Garcia, Karla Miller (Brian), Lori Schmidt (Tommy), McKenzie Witherell, Alexis Gillen, Emily Voorhees (Nathan), Karen Roberts, and Gracie Roberts; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Buster, Bruce and Gary Latimer and many numerous loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Providence Friends Evangelical Church, 5340 Providence Road, Virginia Beach with Pastor Mike Barnes officiating. She will be laid to rest on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11am at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services will be caring for arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Providence Evangelical Friends Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020