Carol M. Bache, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away May 15, 2019. Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Trenna King and the widow of Bjorn G. Bache. She retired from E. B. Oâ€™Reillys Heating and A/C. Left to cherish her memory: her daughter, Lori Bacon and her husband, Jim; son, Christopher Bache and his wife, Debbie; and grandson, Jimmy Bacon, Jr. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Sunday, May 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, May 20, at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 17, 2019