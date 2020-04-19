The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Cremation & Funeral Services of Tidewater
3345 Croft St
Norfolk, VA 23513
(757) 855-0885
Carol M. Mabus

Carol M. Mabus

Carol M. Mabus Obituary
She was born in LA, CA. then moved to Ports, VA. She worked at Portsmouth Bowl, Marine Corps. Exchange and as a Branch Mgr. of Atlantic Fleet Federal CU. She raised 6 children. Spent many days at Olive Branch Ball field watching her kids play ball. She volunteered at Hodges Manor PTA and was known to many as Gramm.

She was preceded in death by her husband Don Mabus and daughter Donna Wharam (Brooke & Brandon). She leaves behind Eddie Wood Jr, Brett Wood (Chelsea & Bryce), Ginger Lowey (Brody & Evan) Connie and Joe Farland (Nicole & Michelle) Donald Mabus, Jr. She also leaves 7 great grands.

A celebration of life is tentatively set for July 18, 2020. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2020
