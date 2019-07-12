Carol Marie Huff Cox made her transition from earthly life to eternal life with the



Lord Jesus Christ on July 10, 2019. Born on October 28, 1960 in Asheville, NC to



the late David and Helen Huff, Carolâ€™s entire life was blessed with a loving and caring family, relatives and friends. Carolâ€™s life was a blessing to all who knew and loved her, to stranger and friend alike. Carol was a graduate of Churchland High School and Tidewater Community College with an associate degree. For 37 years, she was employed by the Department of Defense, having worked at the Norfolk Naval Base and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard. As a child and youth, she was a member of Park View Baptist Church in Portsmouth. More recently in her adult life, she has been a member of First Baptist Church of Suffolk. There, she and her husband, Randy, served together as Sunday School teachers for preschoolers. At both churches, Carol has been active in music ministry and in the choir. Carol is survived by her husband, Randy Cox; son, Aaron Cox; brothers, Don Huff and Brad Huff and his wife, Susan; 11 nieces and nephews; and long-time family friend, Stephen Perdue. A service of worship in celebration of and thanksgiving for Carolâ€™s life will be held at First Baptist Church of Suffolk on Saturday, July 13 at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private entombment will follow at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the First Baptist Church "On Mission" Fund. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 12, 2019