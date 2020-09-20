1/1
Carol Martin Blackman
1942 - 2020
Carol Ann Martin Blackman 1942-2020

Carol peacefully passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, with her loving husband and daughters by her side. She was born in Portsmouth, VA, to the late Harvey A. Martin and Anne Lee Wright Martin. She graduated from Wilson High School and Longwood College. Survivors include Howard E. Blackman, her loving husband of 50 years, and daughters Ashley Murphey and Meredith Blackman and grandchildren of Virginia Beach. Two sisters, Ginger Lazenby and Linda Patgorski. Carol also leaves behind many loving family members.

Carol was an educator with the Virginia Beach Public School system spending most of her 30-year career teaching at Bayside High School where she is remembered fondly by both former students and colleagues.

Carol lived a very full and adventurous life, inspiring those around her with her dedication to family, friends and the community. Carol's smile and laughter would always light up the room. Her memory will be cherished by all of the many lives she touched with her generosity, warmth and irrepressible sense of humor.

Carol will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts. Heaven just received another angel. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lynnhaven River Now, http://bit.ly/CarolMartinBlackman or

Samaritan House, https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/CarolMartinBlackman or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 20, 2020.
