Carol Meek Guy, 81, passed away peacefully at home in Virginia Beach, Tuesday March 26th, 2019. Born December 19th, 1937 in Memphis, Tennessee, she was raised in the Mississippi Delta. After graduating from Greenville High School, Carol achieved a BA in education from the University of Mississippi, where she was a member of the Delta Gamma Sorority. In 1959, Carol began her teaching career in New Brunswick, New Jersey followed by a position in Pensacola, Florida. She married the late Col. Bruce A. Martin, USMC, in 1962 at her familyâ€™s home in Hollandale, Mississippi. Together they lived in Hawaii and Ogunquit, Maine. In Ogunquit, Carol was active in local politics and was instrumental in the construction of the Dunaway Community Center and Wells High School. She continued to teach and began her second career in Hotel Hospitality. In 1977, Carol moved to Virginia Beach and enjoyed many years as the Director of Sales at the Mariner Resort, now Wyndham Oceanfront. In 1983, Carol married the late Louis Edmonds Guy. Together they built a beach house in Anancock, Virginia on the Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay. Carol was an avid bridge player and helped found the Bridge Center, a Silver Life Master and mentor to many new players. Carol had the unique ability to make friends and leave a positive impact wherever she went. Her generosity and quick wit made her a touchstone to many. She fiercely loved her family, drinking champagne and cosmopolitans, vacationing annually with her childhood friends, go on road trips, read and was always available to talk on the phone. She was fun-loving and wise.Carol is preceded in death by her parents, husbands and some special family dogs. She is survived by her adult children, William Meek Martin of Wells, Maine; Sarah Moseley Martin of New Orleans, Louisiana; and her sister Louise Meek Loughran of Greenville, Mississippi; her nephew William H Loughran III of San Juan Capistrano, California; niece Roberta Mathieu of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; niece Carolyn Dwyer of Nashville, Tennessee; and six great nieces and nephews. A service is scheduled at Virginia Beach Christian Church (DOC), 2225 Rose Hall Drive, Monday, April 8th at 3PM with a reception to follow. Interment will be at a later date in Hollandale, Mississippi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bridge Center, 4966 Euclid Road, Virginia Beach,Virginia 23462 or Virginia Beach Christian Church (DOC). Arrangements are handled by H.D. Oliver Funeral Home at 2002 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 3 to Apr. 7, 2019