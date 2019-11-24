|
Carol R. Stanfield Medeiros, 82, of Kitty Hawk, North Carolina passed away on November 22, 2019 at home after a long illness. Carol was born in Springfield, Illinois, daughter of the late Roscoe and Dorothy Stanfield and spent her formative years in Broadwell and Lincoln, Illinois. In 1956 she moved to Washington, D.C. and fell in love with a U.S. Naval Officer, Manuel S. Medeiros and they were married October 26, 1957, in St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Lincoln, Illinois. They raised a family in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, D.C. and moved to Kitty Hawk, NC in 1986.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Manny Medeiros of Kitty Hawk, NC, as well as her children Michael S. Medeiros (Donna), Cynthia A. Medeiros McMillan (James) and Anita M. Medeiros Stiger (Scott); grandchildren, Sam, Molly, Mark, and Caroline; siblings Don Stanfield (Anne) of Lincoln, IL and Connie Stanfield Koger of Warrenville, IL and nephews and niece, Donnie Lee, Larry, and Paula. Carol was predeceased in 1979 by eldest daughter Valerie Jean Medeiros.
Carol enjoyed entertaining her family, priding herself in preparing delicious gourmet meals nightly. Everyone was welcome. Her yard was filled with beautiful flowering trees, shrubs, and flowers. Yoshino cherry trees were her favorite. The deck was always lined with potted flowers of various colors; just beautiful.
In lieu of flowers, Carol has asked that any donations remember "Ladies by the Sea," a Holy Redeemer Church women's group, and "Knights of Columbus LAMB" (Least Among My Brothers) program.
A wake service at Holy Redeemer Church on Kitty Hawk Road to receive friends and relatives from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday evening November 26, 2019. A mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 11:00 am the following day, Wednesday November 27, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Church on Kitty Hawk Road. The interment will follow the mass at Southern Shores Cemetery.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019