Carol Shimer Lawlor, 92, passed away in her home in Virginia Beach on May 6, 2020 after a long life filled with learning, travel, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
She was born on Christmas Day, 1927 in Lockport, NY, the daughter of Alton Jacob Shimer and Isadore Louise Stuart. She was preceded in death by her sister, Doris (Betty) Caughill and her husband Francis Joseph Lawlor.
After graduating high school she worked as a telephone operator, a model, and with the circus before enlisting in the US Navy in 1953, where she trained as an aviation electronics technician. Though she left the Navy after marrying, she then was a Navy wife for 20 years during which time she raised four children. She then returned to college to gain a bachelor's degree in education and worked as a school librarian and substitute teacher for Suffolk Public Schools as well as volunteering at Kingston Elementary. She was a life long learner and through the years pursued several interests, educating herself in cooking, cake decorating, butterfly gardening, real estate, and the stock market. She also took up crochet and cross stitch to help ease her suffering through her husband's love of opera and football. After retirement she was able to indulge her desire for travel as she and her husband became RV roamers, traveling through all of North America for several years.
She is survived by her four children, Susan Lawlor, Michael Lawlor, Sandra Lawlor, and Sharon Heath, 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia.
At Mom's request no public service will be held; condolences may be offered online at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 10, 2020.