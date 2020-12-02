1/1
Carol W. Bernard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol W. Bernard entered into her heavenly home in Christ on November 26, 2020.

Beloved wife to Bill for over 50 years, caring mother to Holly Schoenhoff (Pete) and Robby Bernard (Jennifer), and loving grandmother to Kaylan, Brandon, Erich, and Benjamin, Carol's life was about loving God, kindness to children, and serving others before herself, with compassion and grace.

An 18 year veteran of Chesapeake Public Schools, she was a child's best advocate and had a way of knowing just who needed extra encouragement to succeed, patiently mentoring students and her fellow teachers. A lifelong Hampton Crabber and JMU Duke, she held many leadership roles at Madison, including student body president and as a member of ZTA sorority. She was the 1992 Western Branch Intermediate Teacher of the Year, and also enjoyed teaching Sunday School as a longtime member of Green Acres Presbyterian Church.

She was a talented artist with pencils, watercolors, words in print, flowers, or creations from her sewing machine. From reading bedtime stories, gardening, attending ODU and Tides games with Bill, baking cookies and filling a dining room table with buttercream Easter eggs for friends, she showed us a true example of putting others first. She loved all animals and was dog mom to a few lucky basset hounds and beagles. As we walked with her through her last years as she bravely fought dementia, she continued to teach us lessons in compassion, steadfastness, faith, patience, and most of all enduring love.

In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Carol's life, we ask that you pass on a random or intentional act of kindness and compassion as Carol always did, or consider a gift to the Chesapeake Humane Society in Carol's memory.

An outdoor memorial service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. Green Acres Presbyterian Church, 3135 Hanley Avenue, Portsmouth. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.lovingfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Green Acres Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved