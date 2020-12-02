Carol W. Bernard entered into her heavenly home in Christ on November 26, 2020.
Beloved wife to Bill for over 50 years, caring mother to Holly Schoenhoff (Pete) and Robby Bernard (Jennifer), and loving grandmother to Kaylan, Brandon, Erich, and Benjamin, Carol's life was about loving God, kindness to children, and serving others before herself, with compassion and grace.
An 18 year veteran of Chesapeake Public Schools, she was a child's best advocate and had a way of knowing just who needed extra encouragement to succeed, patiently mentoring students and her fellow teachers. A lifelong Hampton Crabber and JMU Duke, she held many leadership roles at Madison, including student body president and as a member of ZTA sorority. She was the 1992 Western Branch Intermediate Teacher of the Year, and also enjoyed teaching Sunday School as a longtime member of Green Acres Presbyterian Church.
She was a talented artist with pencils, watercolors, words in print, flowers, or creations from her sewing machine. From reading bedtime stories, gardening, attending ODU and Tides games with Bill, baking cookies and filling a dining room table with buttercream Easter eggs for friends, she showed us a true example of putting others first. She loved all animals and was dog mom to a few lucky basset hounds and beagles. As we walked with her through her last years as she bravely fought dementia, she continued to teach us lessons in compassion, steadfastness, faith, patience, and most of all enduring love.
In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Carol's life, we ask that you pass on a random or intentional act of kindness and compassion as Carol always did, or consider a gift to the Chesapeake Humane Society in Carol's memory.
An outdoor memorial service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1 p.m. Green Acres Presbyterian Church, 3135 Hanley Avenue, Portsmouth. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.lovingfuneralhome.com
.