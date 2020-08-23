Carol Waters Burris, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach on August 20, 2020. Carol was born in Williamston, NC to the late Calvin and Evelyn Waters. Carol is also predeceased by her husband, Gerald Dennis Burris, whom she married on January, 31, 1965. She is cherished in memory by her sons, Brian Burris and his wife, Shannon, of Gloucester, and Christopher Burris and his wife, Betsy, of Virginia Beach; sister, Bonnie Conway of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chase, Samantha, Scott and Alexandra, and a host of other family members and friends. Carol was a pivotal figure in her family. A devoted mother and grandmother, she always made family her priority. Defined by her selflessness, she was always there for anyone who needed her. She was a longtime member of Lynnhaven Presbyterian Church.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the funeral home chapel, interment will immediately follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society
or Lynnhaven Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
.