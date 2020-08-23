1/1
Carol W. Burris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Waters Burris, 75, passed away peacefully at her home in Virginia Beach on August 20, 2020. Carol was born in Williamston, NC to the late Calvin and Evelyn Waters. Carol is also predeceased by her husband, Gerald Dennis Burris, whom she married on January, 31, 1965. She is cherished in memory by her sons, Brian Burris and his wife, Shannon, of Gloucester, and Christopher Burris and his wife, Betsy, of Virginia Beach; sister, Bonnie Conway of Virginia Beach; five grandchildren, Caitlyn, Chase, Samantha, Scott and Alexandra, and a host of other family members and friends. Carol was a pivotal figure in her family. A devoted mother and grandmother, she always made family her priority. Defined by her selflessness, she was always there for anyone who needed her. She was a longtime member of Lynnhaven Presbyterian Church.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm, Monday, August 24, 2020, at Rosewood Kellum Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, in the funeral home chapel, interment will immediately follow the service at Rosewood Memorial Park. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the American Cancer Society or Lynnhaven Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Interment
Rosewood Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The McPherson Family
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved