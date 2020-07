Or Copy this URL to Share

JUNE 7,1939 - APRIL 4, 2020



Friday July 17, 2020 we will place our mother at her eternal resting place, Albert G. Horton Memorial. Where a private ceremony will be held. Together Forever with her husband.



We invite family and friend at noon to 508 Nottingham Rd. We will celebrate her life and memories.



