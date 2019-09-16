|
|
Carole Block Rosenberg died at home on September 14, 2019 at age 84. She was a native of Newport News and lived in Va. Beach. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 63 years Monte Z. Rosenberg. She is survived by her three children and their spouses; Jo Rosenberg (Shari Strader), Paul Rosenberg (Stefan Rosenberg), and Lesley Rosenberg. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Rosenberg (Joe Levy) and Jacob Rosenberg (Hannah St. Lifer), her sister Linda Reitzes (Richard Reitzes), Roz Weinstein, and several devoted nieces and nephews.
Carole had strong friendships that she treasured and maintained for decades. She was passionate about her career as a therapist for over 35 years and loved her patients dearly. She faced life with humor and unfiltered truth – like it or not.
Services will be held at Altmeyer Funeral Home in Va. Beach, VA on Tuesday Sept. 17 at 1:00pm. Carole requested everyone wear bright colors.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foodbank of Southeastern VA or Lee's Friends Helping People.
"Go Hoos!"
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 16, 2019