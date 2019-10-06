|
Carole Faye Whitehurst, of Virginia Beach, died peacefully at Heritage Hall Nursing Home after a long illness on September 29, 2019. She was 82. She was born in Buffalo, New York on April 20, 1937, but spent most of her life in Norfolk and Virginia Beach. She was predeceased by her father, Lionel Etheridge; her mother, Catherine Williams Etheridge; her husband, Rudolph Whitehurst and a daughter, Sharon. Carole enjoyed working at Rose's Department Store at Little Creek for many years until it closed. Carole enjoyed knitting, crocheting, flowers and cherry pie.
She is survived by her sister, Gayle Simons & husband, Joe of Chesapeake, VA and a son, Bradley Whitehurst of Virginia Beach, VA. She is also remembered by Earl Chute who has been her companion for 30 years and will miss her.
A graveside service will be held on October 8, 2019 at 11 am at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk followed by a luncheon. Place to be announced. The family would like to thank Heritage Hall Nursing Home for their services. We would also like to thank Sentara Hospice for giving care in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Newborns In Need, 957 North Haven Circle, Chesapeake, VA, 23322. This is a volunteer organization that helps newborn babies get a good start in life, with knitted blankets, caps, sweaters and other needed supplies. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 6, 2019